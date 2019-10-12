Dementor flying over Southwick is an early Halloween prank

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Sadly, 22News has debunked this week’s dementor sighting in Southwick.

In Harry Potter, dementors are gliding dark creatures that suck away human happiness. 22News was sent this photo of a dementor-like figure flying over a lawn in Southwick.

Turns out, Sean Zygarowski, a licensed drone operator, saw his neighbor mowing his lawn and decided to play a prank on him. Zygarowski showed 22News how he rigged a skeleton from Party City up to some fishing line and attached it to his drone. Sending the creature up into the skies of Southwick.

“Flying it up in the air, my neighbor actually saw it, and he was like what the heck is that,” said Zygarowski. “Everybody kind of freaked out about it. I’ve been getting a lot of comments about the drone, people thought it was a great idea. I had no idea it would blow up to what it is today.”

Zygarowski said it was all in good fun and the spirit of Halloween.

He added that his neighbor has even asked him to send it out again so his kids can get spooked too.