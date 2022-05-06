SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Democratic Attorney General candidate Andrea Campbell paid a visit to Springfield Friday.

22News caught up with Campbell at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center.

The Boston native said she is looking to bring Springfield and Western Massachusetts more into the conversation if she takes office.

The Attorney General serves as a top legal officer here in Massachusetts. Maura Healey currently occupies the role.

Andrea Cambell said this is her third visit to Springfield, meeting with seniors at the center’s Cinco de Derby event.

She told 22News she wants to be intentional about advocating for Western Massachusetts, “Immigration has come up, policing reform, housing insecurity, jobs, young people needing support. So, I want to be intentional in showing up but at the same time expressing to folks that the Attorney General’s office could help with all of those issues and so much more.”

Campbell served as legal counsel to Governor Deval Patrick, focusing on education and transportation.

She was also a Boston City Council member.

Campbell will face off against Shannon Liss-Reiordan and Quentin Palfrey in the Democratic Primary on September 6th.