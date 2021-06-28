Demolition of the Massachusetts Career Development Institute begins in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield reached a milestone Monday, to get rid of a notorious eyesore plaguing the Mason Square neighborhood.

The old Massachusetts Career Development Institute was demolished. The old MCDI building on Wilbraham Avenue has been a thorn in the city’s side for many years, since a fire five years ago turned the once vital training center into what Mayor Domenic Sarno calls a monstrosity for the neighborhood.

The Mayor looks towards restoration of the property once demolition is completed in late summer, “We’ll repurpose the area. We’re working with the neighborhood economic development, housing and that’s the right thing to do for any neighborhood. For all the good people who live in this neighborhood.”

The demolition delights neighbors who’ve lived in the shadow of the monstrosity all these years. Neighborhood Council President Adrienne Osborn shared her feelings, “Elation, gratification, and people are finally going to be safe, and it’s an eyesore. When you live around something that doesn’t look good, you don’t feel good.”

“An eyesore, an eyesore, this has been many, many years, and its hurt people with a psychologic effect, it’s truly devastating,” said State Representative Bud Williams.

After years of frustration, the city was finally able to foreclose on the property and to begin the much anticipated tearing down.