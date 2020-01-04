Demolition permit obtained for over 100-year-old Holyoke apartment building

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Age has caught up with a more than 100-year-old Holyoke apartment building that’s in danger of collapsing.

Work crews on Friday attempted to shore up the top of the four-story building at 113 high street in downtown Holyoke. Traffic was shut down on High Street from Hampden to Lyman streets to protect the public.

Holyoke building commissioner Damien Cote told 22News the interior of the apartment complex is near collapse. He’s been contacted by the owner who acquired a demolition permit. The building could start being demolished as early as this weekend.

The four-story building has been vacant for years.

The markings advise the fire department to refrain from risking the lives of firefighters in the event the condemned building becomes the site of a fire, and there are no lives to be saved inside.