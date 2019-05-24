Demolition underway at Pynchon Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Next year at this time, Springfield’s new Pynchon Park will be ready to provide a passage-way from downtown to the Quadrangle.

The nearly $4 million project is now in the demolition stage, removing the old steps and elevator installed in the 1970s. Eventually, a new staircase will provide pedestrian access between Dwight and Chestnut Streets and the Quadrangle.

“We’re going to be here for the next year,” Project Director Myron Hatchett said. “So hopefully this time next year we’ll be wrapping it up. Demolition will be done in another week. and all of the infrastructure.”

What used to be called “Pynchon Plaza” was built more than forty years ago. Vandalism and security issues forced its shut down for much of the last four decades.

