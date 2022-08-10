WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Demolition has begun at the old Coburn Elementary School in West Springfield as they get ready to open the new building this fall.

The school department said demolition will happen over the next two weeks and the new Coburn Elementary will open shortly after.

As construction crews tear down the building it’s bringing up memories for some like Nancy Conrad. She went to school there when it was the junior high school from 1974 to 1976. With the building being torn down, she can see inside the rooms once again, including the gym.

Nancy Conrad, Junior High School Alum said, “That was where we used to have our school dances in 7th and 8th grade so that was cool, and you know our gym classes. At the time I remember we used to have to get our outfits for gym at the Old Jones’s Variety store that’s now Cerrato’s so it’s just brings up a lot of memories.”

She’s looking forward to seeing the new school open up and the new opportunities it will bring for the elementary school students.

The superintendent said teachers should be allowed in the building on the 22nd. The first day of school is September 1st.