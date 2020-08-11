Demonstrators gather in East Longmeadow to protest remote learning

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of demonstrators gathered in front of East Longmeadow’s Town Hall Monday evening to protest remote learning.

Many community members such as Reagan Sittig, and Jeff Quigley, are frustrated with the decision of schools to hold classes remotely, especially as hybrid learning arrangements have been made by surrounding towns.

“I’m going to a new school, Mountain View, and I won’t know how to work technology and computers and all that stuff and it’s kind of hard because you’re on a computer trying to do work on your computer at the same time so,” said Sittig. “I miss school so much because I miss all my friends and seeing my teachers.”

Parents like Jeff Quigley are concerned for children learning on an I.E.P and what remote learning will do to their mental health.

Quigley told 22News, “You know we’re trying to advocate for the kids with special needs whether its I.E.P or a 504 plan and we’re also trying to advocate for kids who are going to suffer from mental health issues as a result of all this.”

Demonstrators told 22News that the town was asked about how they should proceed with school plans this fall, and they voted in favor of hybrid learning at a rate of 80-percent.