Demoted Chicopee Police Department spokesman announces retirement

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One month after he was demoted over offensive social media posts, embattled Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk announced his retirement.

Wilk told 22News Wednesday evening that after 30 years in law enforcement, he’s ready to move on to new adventures and confirmed that he submitted his retirement papers on Tuesday.

He was removed from his position as public information officer last month after sharing social media posts that mayor John Vieau characterized as racist.

Wilk said that he had been contemplating his retirement since October and that his demotion did not play a role in his decision.