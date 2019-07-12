Department of Conservation Resources offering extra summer programming

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the fifth straight year, the Department of Conservation Resources is offering extra summer programming throughout the state.

The summer nights initiative aims to prove young people with educational and recreational activities that are safe and accessible.

The program includes events like free outdoor movies and extending hours at certain DCR pools.

In our area, the Sara Jane Sherman pool in Chicopee will have extended hours on Thursday nights, remaining open 7:45 p.m. in July, and 7:30 p.m. in August.