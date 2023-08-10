EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration of success Thursday at the Depot at Graham Central Station in East Longmeadow.

The popular ice cream shop on Maple Street marked their one year anniversary with free rides on their model train. The Depot dates back to the late 1800’s when it was an actual stop on the train line. Now, more than a century later, it’s been transformed into a summer hangout for local families.

Owner Steve Graham told 22News summer business has been solid, despite the rain, “The train is tough to run in the rain, it doesn’t hold traction so that hurts a little bit and of course, people don’t like to buy ice cream or come out in the rain either, but none the less, we’re having a good summer and making steady progress.”

Graham said they’re looking forward to growing their businesses in the years to come, with potential plans to expand the playground and train. They’re also hoping to continue to add to their existing menu.