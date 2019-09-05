Dept. of Health and Human Services announce $1.8B to fight opioid epidemic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced more than $1.8 billion in funding for states to fight the opioid epidemic on Wednesday.

The announcement comes just as National Recovery Month begins.

The Trump Administration started providing state opioid response grants in 2018, aimed at combating the epidemic by increasing treatment access and improving data collection about overdoses.

Including this most recent round of funding, Massachusetts has received more than $90 million in federal funding.

At the Gandara Center in Holyoke, the Program Director Debra Flynn-Gonzalez said the data tracking can help us better understand how to fight the opioid epidemic.

“A lot of the funding we have been fortunate to have has made an impact on decreasing that,” Flynn-Gonzalez told 22News. “But now it is really time to dive into that data and see what is working, what do we need more of. I’m really excited about the increase in spending that the president has put it because it is really looking at being able to get real-time data.”

These grants help updates reporting systems and procedures so that states can report non-fatal overdose data every two weeks.