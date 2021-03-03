Dept. of Higher Education’s initiative helping college students save money

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanks to a multi-year effort by the Department of Higher Education, college students across the state have saved more than $7-million since 2014.

For the past six years, the state has been training instructors to redesign courses to incorporate open source materials.

Thanks to the initiative, called Open Educational Resources, or OER, open-source materials are taking the place of textbooks, which in turn saves students money.

Springfield Technical Community College is one of the schools involved in OER and alone has saved students more than $1-million.