HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Board of Fire Commissioners has voted unanimously to promote First Deputy Chief and Executive Officer John Kadlewicz to Chief of the Department.

The board met Monday night for interviews of two candidates to succeed Chief Jeffrey Przekopowski, who is retiring at the end of June.

Deputy Chief Kadlewicz was first appointed to the Fire Department in 2002 and has served in the rank of Deputy Chief for the last 9 years and Executive Officer for the last two years.

He is expected to take over as chief upon Przekopowski’s retirement sometime in June 2022.