SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood is set to retire this year after 44 years of service with the department. On Monday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Deputy Chief Lawrence Akers has been selected to become the next Superintendent.

Akers will become the first African American to lead the Springfield Police Department, which dates back to the 1600s. Mayor Sarno made the announcement during an event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Akers has served the Springfield Police Department for more than 38 years and has been a part of the Metro Unit, Special Victims Unit, Traffic and Motorcycle Unit, and the Honor Guard. He was also the first supervisor for the Gaming Enforcement Unit. Akers was honored in 2022 with a life-saving award after helping in a medical emergency at the Ride to Remember event.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Mayor Sarno states, “Always the gentleman, a good man, good cop and a good leader. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to continue to lead our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department forward for the betterment of our community. I have witnessed firsthand and I am very impressed with Deputy Chief Akers street command presence dealing with some very difficult situations and just as important his compassion and empathy he exhibits to all in our community. He has been an integral part of my community stakeholder’s roundtable team meetings and has the respect of the rank and file under his command. This is important so that we can have a smooth transition, especially as we continue to implement Police Superintendent Clapprood and DOJ’s initiatives and reforms.”

Superintendent Clapprood said, “I have the utmost confidence in his abilities to continue to move our Springfield and the department forward with all of the numerous reforms, initiatives and programs. When I appointed him to serve as Deputy Chief, I knew he would excel and embrace that leadership role within our department, especially as are officers become younger and younger as more seasoned and veteran officers retire.”

Lawrence Akers stated, “To serve as the top public safety official for the City of Springfield, commanding the brave and dedicated men and women who serve and protect our community, is a great honor. To think that this second-generation Springfield police officer and motorcycle cop will serve as Police Superintendent is a great honor. I am very proud and humbled by this promotion. I want to thank my family, especially my wife Mary, for always being by my side during good times and challenging times. Thank you.”

Sarno along with State Rep. Bud Williams will sponsor legislation that will allow Akers to continue to serve beyond the state-imposed mandatory retirement age.

Springfield city officials congratulate Lawrence Akers

State Representative Bud Williams:

“Deputy Chief Lawrence Akers is a good man and a good cop. As a second-generation police officer, with over 38 years of experience, he will make an outstanding Police Superintendent. He knows our community well and the importance that police community relations play when dealing with public safety. I want to applaud Mayor Sarno for his choice in selecting an excellent candidate. It is only fitting that this announcement, selecting our city’s first African-American Police Superintendent, is announced on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Dr. King fought and died for the belief of equality and representation within the Black community. Now here we are, with Black leaders in nearly every aspect of our community. From electing our first Black President in Barack Obama to Black representatives on the local, state and federal level. Now Springfield has a proud and distinguished Black man as it’s top cop. Congratulations Larry!”

Attorney Michael Fenton, City Council President:

“This is an excellent choice by Mayor Sarno. Deputy Chief Akers is a fine selection to replace retiring Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood. I want to thank and congratulate Superintendent Clapprood on her well-deserved retirement and wish her continued success and good health. She led our department during challenging times but did a remarkable job keeping our Springfield Police Department moving forward while adopting numerous initiatives and reforms, and making sure our police department is in compliance with the DOJ. I have the utmost confidence that Deputy Chief Akers will continue to move our Springfield Police Department forward for the betterment of all our residents. Deputy Chief Akers brings a wealth of experience and respect not only from within the department but in our community too. Deputy Chief Akers selection to serve as our next Police Superintendent is a historic one for our city, especially as we collectively come together to celebrate MLK Jr. Day. Congratulations to Deputy Chief Lawrence Akers.”

Lavar Click-Bruce, City Councilor and Chair of Public Safety Committee:

“First of all, congratulations to Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood on her retirement. I wish her nothing but good health as she enjoys this next chapter in her life. I am in full support of Mayor Sarno’s selection of Deputy Chief Lawrence Akers to be our next Police Superintendent. Deputy Chief Akers is a talented and capable individual with an impressive resume, having served in nearly every aspect within our Springfield Police Department. I also want to acknowledge that his selection is yet another first in our city’s proud history. With his appointment, Akers will become the first African-American Police Superintendent in our city’s history. He will be a shining example for our younger generations that through hard work, anything can be accomplished and achieved. I am looking forward to working with soon to be Superintendent Akers in the future.”

Clapprood set to retire this year:

Clapprood also thanks Mayor Sarno and city residents as she prepares for retirement, “For over 44 years, I have served with the Springfield Police Department, working alongside man great co-workers and friends, some who have passed away, others retired and still some serving. It has been an honor to serve with them and my community. I am proud of the work we have collectively done to help those in need. Police work is an honorable profession, one where saving lives is paramount. Although there have been some difficult and challenging times, I am proud of the work we have done to make Springfield a place where everyone is happy to live and work. I am now looking forward to my retirement and spending more quality time with family and friends, especially our four-legged fur babies. I will still be around, helping out in whatever capacity that I may be needed.”

“Bitter-sweet, I will miss her, but she’s ready to call it a career and enjoy her retirement. Throughout her career, Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood served with honor, distinction and with the utmost professionalism,” Mayor Sarno stated. “Thank you, Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood for your friendship and dedicated service to our Springfield – your positive legacy will live on. On behalf of the City of Springfield, we wish her continued success and good health as she enjoys her well-deserved retirement. God Bless.”