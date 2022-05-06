SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City Officials joined elder residents today for the Elder Affairs Department’s “Derby De Mayo” event.

It’s a sort-of joint celebration of both Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby. It had the trappings of both events, a mix of both derby hats and sombreros. For the seniors at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior center, it was a chance to have some fun.

Vivian Gonzalez of Springfield said, “I wanted to see the activities. You know I usually come here for lunch, but I wanted to see the activities for today.”

Also at Derby De Mayo was candidate for Attorney General Andrea Campbell.