Despite COVID-19 warnings, travelers hoping to get home in time for Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite warnings from the CDC on traveling this holiday season, people are still hitting the roads and the skies.

Union Station is always a popular destination for people who look to take the train or the bus. Even with travel restrictions in place, trains are operating as normal to and from Springfield. All trains and buses have also been undergoing extensive cleaning to help keep passengers and staff safe.

Train stations as well as airports, like Bradley International in Windsor Locks, saw an increase in passengers Wednesday. 22News spoke with a traveler who was coming from South Carolina. He said his flight wasn’t as full as he expected, and he thinks some people are heeding CDC warnings.

“I would say so, yes. I would assume a flight before Thanksgiving would normally be booked through and through for seats, whereas we had some seats opened up. They said ‘full planes’ but they weren’t clearly full,” said David Kroha.

In 2019, a record 26 million passengers and crew passed through U.S. airport screenings in the 11-day period around Thanksgiving.

This year, the industry trade group “Airlines for America” isn’t even providing a forecast because things are so uncertain.