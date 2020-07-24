Despite dry weather, residents pick blueberries at Kosinski Farms in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year, blueberry picking season is underway.

Despite the coronavirus and some dry weather, the season has been pretty good so far.

At Kosinski Farms in Westfield, people were out in the fields picking blueberries. According to Susan Kosinski, it has been a good season so far despite the dry conditions we’ve been experiencing this summer.

“The blueberries are good, we’ve been able to keep up with the irrigating at least to this point,” said Kosinski. “We have some spots that certainly show some signs of dry weather or impact but we do have 50 acres so where there’s a spot that might be questionable certainly we have many that will carry through with a good crop.”

Kosinski says there has been such a demand for blueberry picking this year that they have extended their hours to during the week. The blueberry season started on July 4th and runs through around mid-September.

It does look like the weather will be pretty good for blueberry picking this weekend but it will be hot.