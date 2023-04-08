WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The stores were bustling Saturday evening as many people were out getting those last minute items for Easter Sunday.

Whether it be food, flowers, candy or small gifts, thanks to inflation, people are paying a lot more for Easter this year than in the past. Despite these increasing costs, U.S. consumers plan to spend a collective $24 billion on Easter this year, setting a new record high.

“No I don’t think anything, inflation is going to hurt to many people,” said Dave Keaney of West Springfield. “I think you are going to see a lot of people spending money and enjoying Easter like they have for so many years in the past.”

Shoppers were wise to make last minute trips Saturday night many area supermarkets, malls, and well-known retail stores will be closed Sunday in observance of the holiday.