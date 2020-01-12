Despite playoffs without the Patriots, football fans head to local bars

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New England Patriots fans find themselves in a rare situation.

They’re already thinking about the offseason because the Tennessee Titans knocked the Patriots out of the playoffs in the AFC Wild Card Game.

This was the first year since 2009 New England didn’t advance to at least the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Local sports bars will now have to do without all the Patriots fans who’d come to watch their team play.

Christopher’s Sports Tavern in Springfield said they will still be making a lot of game day food like chicken wings throughout the playoffs.

Bar manager, Sean Geaghan, told 22News he was disappointed to see the Patriots eliminated last week but expects to see a lot of fans for other NFL teams.

“It was sad to see the Patriots go out being the reigning champions but being a sports bar you have fans of every team come in,” he noted. “I think Patriots fans in general are football fans and come in and check out the games as well.”

Geaghan told 22News the sports tavern typically gets a large number of Packers fans and he expects a good turnout Sunday night when Green Bay takes on the Seattle Seahawks. Their top sellers during playoff games are wings, pizza, and other finger foods.

In the last 19 years, the Patriots have missed the playoffs in only two seasons, 2002 and 2008.