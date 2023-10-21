CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dog lovers from the area walked for a good cause Saturday at the Kane’s Pawsome 5K in Chicopee.

Despite the rain, residents and their furry friends gathered at Szot Park for a fundraising event that included food, vendors, and raffles for all ages. Even the dogs were in on the fun participating in a Howl-o-ween costume contest.

All the proceeds from Saturday’s event will be going to Kane’s Krusade, a pet advocacy program that provides families with essential resources so owners can keep their dogs at home rather than giving them to a shelter.

22News spoke with fellow dog owners about why they love Kane’s Krusade.

“…. Such amazing work with domestic violence victims, survivors, veterans, the elderly, it just means so much that they’re giving back into the community that way keeping dogs with the people,” said Rae Hesbrooks.

Kane’s Krusade also distributes food and equipment, sponsors vet care, and dog training for people who are unable to afford it. They also advocate for those with emotional support and service animals as well as dog-inclusive housing.

