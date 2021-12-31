Despite shortages and COVID-19, some businesses expect successful New Year’s Eve night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s New Year’s Eve and at least one popular Springfield restaurant says they will not be impacted too hard Friday night by the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Nadim’s Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Springfield reports the cancelation of eight reservations as COVID-19 cases rise. The owner told 22News, why he thinks the number of cancelations is so minimal.

Nadim told 22News, “We’re not a dance restaurant, we’re not a party restaurant. People are coming to us. They are here to sit down, enjoy maybe a beverage and dinner and then go home. We don’t have that crowd that will be out until midnight.”

Nadim says he hopes business will get better for next year.

