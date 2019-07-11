Despite signs and speed limit, residents say drivers still speed on Bemis Rd. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in one Holyoke neighborhood say speeding has become a serious issue.

Two temporary speedbumps now sit on Bemis Road in Holyoke. Homeowners told 22News, the city installed them around two months ago, after complaints were made about the number of cars that seemed to come speeding down the street.

“This is a crossover between Route 141 and Route 5,” said Dexter Gess. “So even trucks, they’re going down that don’t belong here.”

Despite signs saying, “No Through Traffic,” drivers still use the street as a cut-through. And even in areas with speed limits of 20 miles per hour, residents said people still speed through. One homeowner said the two-speed bumps have helped, but not enough.

“It has helped, but not to the extent that we want,” Gess said. “Too much traffic and too fast.”

Gess said he circulated a petition in the neighborhood before the temporary speed bumps were installed asking the city council to help. He said he received a letter from the city Wednesday, notifying him there would be a meeting held with the City Council, where the city engineer would recommend five permanent speed bumps be installed on Bemis Road.

He said after fifty years of living on the street, five speedbumps might finally be what makes a difference.

“They’ll be going 40, 45,” Gess added. “This is residential, we have no sidewalks. So, people that are walking will be walking in the street, bike riding. So that’s why we’re needing to do something.”

The proposal is set to be discussed at a meeting in August.