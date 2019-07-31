Despite the heat, many residents head to local parks

Breaking News
Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marked the third heatwave of the summer.

While many people decided to stay at home with the AC blasting, others visited Forest Park in Springfield for some fresh air but made sure to do so safely.

“I was working out at the gym and I was lifting weights a little bit later so I can basically walk in the shade. It’s actually pretty nice,” Kerry Chang told 22News.

Luckily there is some relief from the heat, cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the week in western Massachusetts.

