Despite unusual holiday season, residents decorate homes to spread joy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – These uncertain times have also lead to more people looking for lighthearted ways to spread joy! One thing that definitely does that is Christmas decorations.

Many residents have taken it upon themselves to deck their houses for the holidays, as a way to lighten the current mood.

While it might be early for some, others say it’s the perfect time of year and local stores are ready too! 22News took a trip to Coopers Gifts in Agawam to see if the holiday spirit has already brought out some of Santa’s helpers.

Kate Gourde, owner/shop keeper of Coopers Gifts told 22News, that the store has seen plenty of shoppers already.

“Things are starting off with a bang! We are definitely seeing customers shopping early,” said Gourde. “Hearing reports of lots of customers putting up Christmas trees early cause I think everyone just needs a big dose of merry this year.”

And if your house is already ready for the holidays be sure to send us pictures to reportit@wwlp.com. We’ll create a gallery for you at home to continue spreading some seasonal cheer!