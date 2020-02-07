Despite vaccinations, many residents still coming down with the flu

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – So many people who received their flu shots months ago are coming down with the flu this winter.

The Big Y Pharmacy on Cooley Street in Springfield has Pharmacist Ebony Evans explaining why this year a flu shot doesn’t guarantee you’ll escape those dreaded symptoms. Apparently, the flu vaccine we thought protected us, hasn’t done a good job of keeping us from getting the B-Strain of flu this season.

Big Y Pharmacist, Ebony Evans told 22News that flu vaccinations only lessen the severity of flu strains.

“Although it might not protect completely against the flu strain B, it does lessen the severity so even though a lot of people come down with the flu though they’ve been vaccinated it will not be as severe,” said Evans.

The lack of flu vaccine potency appears to explain why so many are coming down with the flu this winter. The illness is expected to peak next month.