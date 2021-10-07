Developer chosen for vacant building in downtown Springfield to become apartments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A historic office building in downtown Springfield that has been vacant for years now will be turned into 41 affordable apartments.

Mayor Domenic Sarno announced that First Resource Development has been chosen for the $46 million project at 195 State Street. The building used to house the Central Office for the Springfield Public Schools. The project will include 31 one-bedroom apartments, and 10 two-bedroom apartments.