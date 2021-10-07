Developer chosen for vacant building in downtown Springfield to become apartments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A historic office building in downtown Springfield that has been vacant for years now will be turned into 41 affordable apartments.
Mayor Domenic Sarno announced that First Resource Development has been chosen for the $46 million project at 195 State Street. The building used to house the Central Office for the Springfield Public Schools. The project will include 31 one-bedroom apartments, and 10 two-bedroom apartments.
“First Resource and Gordon Pulsifer have been a great partner with a proven track record with the City as we continue to enhance and build upon all of the development projects throughout our City. They work well with our neighborhoods and with SPD on enhancing quality of life and public safety aspects through their/our sophisticated police camera system.
First Resource did a fantastic job as the developer for the old Hollywood section, which is now Outing Park workforce housing, and the old Indian Motorcycle building in our Mason Square neighborhood. I have the full confidence they will do the same great work on this workforce housing development project at our former School Department building on State Street.
Once completed, this project will complement the projects and enhancements my Administration continues to move on in our downtown/metro area connecting Main Street to our world-class Springfield Museums.
Just recently we joined with Congressman Richard Neal, Related Companies, and city and state officials in announcing $50 million in renovations to the old Chestnut Park now Skyview Downtown. My Administration is committed to working with all of our public and private partners as we continue to build upon the renaissance movement for our Springfield.”Mayor Domenic Sarno