HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is accepting request proposals to purchase and redevelop three properties.

The city says these three locations are available for property and residential development:

Proposals can be sent to the City of Holyoke by contacting the Purchasing Office at 413-322-5650 or emailing morrowj@holyoke.org.

The Dwight Street property is approximately 7,777 square feet. The city is looking for proposals for a mixed-use development that will provide new housing and first-floor commercial space.

The Newton Street property consists of 4,270 square feet available at 118, 5,280 square feet at 94 Newton, and 9,680 square feet parcel. The city is looking for proposals to improve the area for residential, commercial, or other uses to revitalize the area.

The property located at 277 Main Street is 2,745 square feet and 285 Main Street is 2,744 square feet. The City suggests adding amenities such as an outdoor space for tenants abutting these properties.

“It’s important for us to get these parcels back into responsible hands and on our tax roll, preferably to owners that are committed to the economic development and housing objectives of the City of Holyoke,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia. “I look forward to seeing this process through with our team and partnering with those who offer the most advantageous proposals.”