SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of the closure of the Eastfield Mall this summer, the new developer is laying out future building plans and possible new tenants. Onyx Partners Ltd. is the new developer and it has plans to transform the space into a mixed-use commercial and retail hub.

In a statement to 22News the Founder of Onyx Partners Ltd. stated, “We are in talks with a number of potential retailers about the new Springfield Crossing and estimate that there are more than 300 businesses on the list that we are considering.”

Onyx says there is “a high likelihood” that a Chick-Fil-A will be in the new space, potentially an Old Navy, and a PetSmart as well. As far as current tenants of the mall go, the city of Springfield and Onyx Partners has said it’s waived rent and utility fees as tenants look to relocate.

When asked about that process, Mayor Sarno told 22News, “I think it’s going to be very diversified up there with businesses and maybe a housing component, but in that blueprint there’s 45,000-square-foot set aside, which indicates to me that a big anchor is coming besides the other businesses that they’re going to bring in.”

Onyx Partners says the total cost of the redevelopment will fall between $65 million and $85 million and will take approximately two years to complete. As the development project advances, additional “national brand” tenants are expected to be announced.