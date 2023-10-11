HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke and the city’s redevelopment authority are looking for developers to restore the National Guard building on Sergeant Street.

The Holyoke redevelopment authority released a request for proposals earlier this year seeking applications from qualified developers to purchase and redevelop the property. The building was built in 1907 for the National Guard and is known as the Holyoke Armory.

The City took ownership of the property back in 2013 through a tax title taking and then transferred it to the Redevelopment Authority. The building is in need of desperate repair after it partially collapsed in 2016. That section was removed and the front of the structure, which is the most architecturally significant, still remains.

Aaron Vega the city of Holyoke’s director of planning and economic development thinks that this building could serve a new and greater purpose for the city of Holyoke. Ultimately they hope that whoever takes over this building can prioritize preservation and reuse the historic building. The HRA is prioritizing developers who will implement mixed-use developments for both housing and commercial use.