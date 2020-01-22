DevelopSpringfield to host ribbon cutting of Springfield Innovation Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremonial ribbon cutting commemorating the completed restoration of the Springfield Innovation Center will be taking place Thursday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Congressman Richard Neal and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be attending the event along with the DevelopSpringfield board of directors. Brief remarks will follow the ribbon cutting.

The Springfield Innovation Center is a “mixed-use” center for entrepreneurs that will serve as the cornerstone of downtown Springfield’s newly designated Innovation District.

The Springfield Innovation center expects multiple new tenants to occupy the building in the near future, including Berkshire Bank who are set to move in around early 2020. Berkshire Bank is developing an outreach center designed to help under-served communities access banking services and business capital.