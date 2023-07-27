WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shipping company DHL will be closing their warehouse in Westfield this fall.

DHL Supply Chain spokesperson Glennah Ivey-Walker told 22News the decision was announced to employees on Monday. A statement from the company says operations in Westfield will continue as normal until October 1, adding that they will work closely with employees who wish to find work at other DHL facilities.

The statement says the decision to close the warehouse was “In response to a planned strategic change in one of our customers’ businesses.”

DHL Supply Chain’s complete statement is below:

“At DHL Supply Chain, we work closely with our customers to ensure our operations are tightly aligned with their strategic and operational needs. In response to a planned strategic change in one of our customers’ businesses, we will be closing our warehouse in Westfield, Massachusetts.

The employees were notified of the closure on Monday, July 26, and operations will continue as usual until October 1, 2023. We are thankful to our employees whose commitment have allowed us to provide best-in-class service to our customer. We will work closely with the employees who desire to relocate to another DHL Supply Chain facility to ensure they continue to have an opportunity to further their careers as valued members of our team.“