Diabetes wellness fair held at Holyoke Medical Center

by: Duncan MacLean

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – November is National Diabetes Month.

Wednesday night, the Holyoke Medical Center offered a wellness fair at the Holyoke Mall to educate the public.

The Diabetes Wellness Fair offered free educational services for preventing and detecting diabetes as well as tips and resources for those already diagnosed.

With an estimated 30.3 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with diabetes, Holyoke Medical made sure to address any and all questions.

“Make people more aware of healthy eating, portion control, the benefits of physical activity,” said diabetes educator April Medeiros. She told 22News, “We have students here to take blood pressure. We have pharmacists available to talk about medications.”

About 1 in 4 people with diabetes don’t know they have the disease.

