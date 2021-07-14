Did you win? $100K Mass Cash lottery ticket sold in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Did you buy a ticket in Springfield for the Mass Cash lottery? If so, you could be the winner of $100,000.

Massachusetts State Lottery announced Wednesday five tickets won $100,000 in Tuesday night’s drawing. One of the five tickets was sold at the Racing Mart on 1037 St. James Street in Springfield. The other tickets were sold in Canton and three in Weymouth.

Check your Mass Cash tickets for these numbers:

4-8-14-25-29 Tuesday night’s winning Mass Cash numbers

Massachusetts Lottery is celebrating National Lottery Week from July 11 through July 17 with incentives, support to communities and responsible gambling.

The Lottery provides support to all 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts. with approximately 98 percent of funds generated go directly back into the economy through prizes (73 percent), unrestricted aid for cities and towns (19 percent), and retailer commissions and bonuses (6 percent). The remainder supports Lottery operations, providing direct and indirect employment opportunities, and other benefits.