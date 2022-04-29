AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It may just feel like gas prices just went down at the gas pumps, but at some stations, prices have jumped up as high as 40 cents on the gallon.

For truck drivers, the financial burden is even greater with diesel prices reaching record highs. Over at Roady’s Truck Stop in Springfield some truck drivers are bothered by the price of fuel increasing so frequently, At this stop, the gas went from $4.90 at the beginning of the week up to $6.00.

22News spoke to a gas station attendee about rising prices at the pump.

Tom Rivera of Agawam said, “At the beginning of the week we were only at $4.99. I saw it go up to $5.29 within a day or two. The next day it was $5.69 and now we’re at $6.28 starting today, so more than a dollar in less than a week. It’s pretty crazy now.”

Right now the current average in Massachusetts is about $4.15 and about S5.44 for diesel according to AAA. Rivera encourages people to sign up for rewards to mitigate the rising costs at the pump.