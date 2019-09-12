Diesel fuel spill on Dover Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is currently in the area of Dover Street for a diesel fuel spill.

Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, over 35 gallons of diesel fuel has spilled from a ruptured fuel tank.

Dover Street is currently blocked off.

Our 22News crew saw an environmental services emergency response vehicle assisting with the spill and sand all over the street.





22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.