Digital First: Friday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

(WWLP) – Here’s a look at the top three stories on 22News for Friday.

We now know the name of the man Ludlow Police are searching for, who shot at a man in the area of Center Street.

Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas told 22News, 62-year-old Robert Stallone of Ludlow is accused of firing a gun at someone near a commercial landscaping site just after 5 Thursday night.

No one was hurt. Lt. Valadas said Stallone left the area in a white 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis with Massachusetts license plates. Police believe he is armed and dangerous. So if you see him, do not approach him and immediately dial 911.

Springfield Public Schools announced that some staff members are in self-quarantine after traveling to and from Italy recently.

They will be self-quarantined for the next two weeks, as a precaution to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus. A spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools says that custodial departments have been disinfecting and sanitizing since the start of the cold and flu season, and those efforts will continue. The State Department of Public Health has also announced a new presumptive case of COVID-19. The woman, who is in her 60s, is from Middlesex County and had recently traveled to northern Italy. She’s now in self-quarantine as well.

Holyoke Police are looking for a man that exposed himself to 2 teenage girls in the area of High Street and Worcester Place Thursday morning.

The girls were approached by a man in a car who asked for directions. Lt. Albert said when the girls walked to the car, they saw that the man was not wearing any pants and was performing a lewd act. The suspect is described as a white man in his 40’s with blonde hair. He was driving a blue Honda SUV with no license plates.