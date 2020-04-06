Digital First: Monday’s Top 3 stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From another passing at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke to a UMass Amherst employee testing positive for COVID-19, check out Monday’s Top 3 stories on 22News.

Another veteran at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has passed away. 23 residents have now died, with the majority testing positive for coronavirus. Starting Monday, the Soldiers’ Home will have additional nursing staff to help care for veterans. Baker ordered an investigation to find out how the virus spread so fast. The National Guard is leading the clinical command center to prevent the further spread of the virus. They moved 40 veteran residents to a special treatment unit at the Holyoke Medical Center.

100 ventilators arrived in Massachusetts on Sunday from the national stockpile. Governor Baker said he expected the ventilators to be distributed to health care facilities in the next 24 hours. The governor added that he expected the federal government to send additional ventilators on an “incremental” basis.

A UMass Amherst employee has tested positive for COVID-19. They work for Dining Services in the Blue Wall Café at the Campus Center. The staff member was on campus last Thursday and is currently self-isolating off-campus. The university will perform enhanced cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting of the facility. There are currently no additional confirmed cases on campus.