Digital First: Top 3 stories on 22News for Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Here are the top 3 stories on 22News for Friday.

Five more veterans at the Soldiers’ Home have died, for a total of 32 deaths.

Now, there are new “return to work” guidelines at the Soldiers’ Home. They were revised on Wednesday to say an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 but is not showing symptoms cannot return to work for at least seven days after their first positive test and has no subsequent illness. Prior to this change in guidelines, covid-positive employees with no symptoms were told to return to work.

4 residents at Heritage Hall in Agawam have now died.

57 residents and 12 staff members have tested positive. Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli said all COVID-19 patients have been identified after everyone on campus was tested by the National Guard. Sapelli added that the nursing home is following all of the CDC guidelines, and all employees’ temperatures are being taken before entering the facility.

Those Much-awaited stimulus checks will begin being deposited into millions of bank accounts next week in the first wave of payouts.

According to an internal plan by the IRS some Americans could start seeing the money in their accounts as early as today. The next phase of checks will be paid no later than the week of April 20. The third and final round of payouts will be paid through checks and will be mailed at a date that is yet to be determined.