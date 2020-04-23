Digital First: Top 3 stories on 22News for Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Here are the top three stories on 22News for Thursday.

Big Y is now requiring all customers and employees to wear face coverings while shopping in both Massachusetts and Connecticut stores.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is now urging all essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores in the city to follow their lead. This comes as the city reported a spike of 104 new cases on Wednesday bringing their total to nearly 1,000. Health experts say that masks may play an important role in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

More than 2,000 people in the state have now died from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health reported that there were more than 200 new deaths on Wednesday. There were also more than 1,700 new cases reported for a total of nearly 43,000. More than 180,000 people have been tested. Over 840,000 people in the U.S. have tested positive for the virus, and 46,000 have died. There are more than 2.6 million cases around the world.

More testing is considered key to ending COVID-19 lockdowns around the world, but how much testing do we need?

Experts say there’s no exact number to aim for, but in general, the percentage of tests coming back positive should be around 10-percent, or even lower. That’s based on recommendations from the World Health Organization. Some countries that have done extensive testing have positive rates near the 10-percent benchmark or lower.