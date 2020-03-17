Digital First: Tuesday’s top 3 stories on 22News

(WWLP) – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Here are the top 3 stories on 22News for Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to grow.

Currently, there are 197 cases in Massachusetts, but no deaths. The Department of Public Health announced 33 new cases on Monday. Berkshire County has 2 more cases for a total of 11. There is still only one confirmed case in Hampden County. The state also said more than 1,000 tests have been conducted. Governor Baker said his administration would also discuss President Trump’s new guidelines that gatherings be limited to 10 people.

Stop and Shop has announced another set of changes for their business hours.

In 2 days, they’ll open a little earlier, but only to older customers. Beginning this Thursday, people who are 60 years of age or older can shop at Stop and Shop from 6 in the morning until the store opens to the rest of the public at 7:30. The grocery chain said this decision will allow older community members to shop in a less crowded environment, which better enables social distancing. The CDC says that older people and those with compromised immune systems are the most at-risk for this virus.

The College Board has canceled the SATs scheduled for May 2nd due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A makeup date was initially set for March 28 for students who missed the test last Saturday. That makeup date has also been canceled. Registered students will receive refunds. The college board said they will provide additional test dates as soon as “feasible”. The June 6th SAT is still on schedule, for now.