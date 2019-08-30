Digital highway signs alerting college students about fire safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As college students head back to school, safety on campus is an important issue for both students and parents.

With thousands of students moving into dorms over the weekend, you’ll want to make sure you have a safety plan in case of a fire.

If you were driving on local highways on Friday, you may have noticed several signs that said “Smoke Alarm & 2 Ways Out,” meaning you should make sure your room has a smoke alarm and two ways to escape in case of a fire.

“Depending on what floor you’re on, there should be two exits: one in the front and back somewhere,” Derek Myers of the Agawam Fire Department explained. “There should be two doors usually, but the second way out can also be a window.”

Myers also recommends speaking with your RA or residence director for the fire plan for your building.

22News contacted MassDOT to find out why and how long those signs will be posted for but have not yet received a response.

READ MORE: