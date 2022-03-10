WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After 38 years of operating, DiGrigoli Salon on Riverdale Street in West Springfield will be closing.

“As the owner and a stylist behind the chair for 30 years, I had the opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented hairdressers (and talented is an understatement) in the world and have met hundreds if not thousands of incredible clients and people. Some of the decisions I have made over the years have not always been the best, but my intentions were always to create a great salon and experience for hair stylists to work in and for clients to visit. It hasn’t been easy,” said Paul DiGrigoli.

The building will be converted into use for the DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology. The now former salon will be used for two new programs at the school, nails and esthetics.

Anyone with a gift card to the salon will have the option to use the balance at the DiGrigoli school or get a full refund.