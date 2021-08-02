SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The campaign Dine Black returns to Springfield throughout the entire month.

The campaign is designed to bring exposure to local black-owned restaurants and food providers. In 2020, the promotion had 16 participating restaurants, this year there are over 20 restaurants being showcased. Some of the restaurants include Level 5, Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, White Lion Brewery, and Chef Wayne’s Cajun On The Go.

The Association of Black Business and Professionals, the organizers of Dine Black, say they hope the campaign will help get Black-owned businesses back on their feet after the pandemic.

“We really wanted to provide exposure for these restaurants because if you look at the statistics, they’ve been hit hardest by COVID compared to other restaurants,” said Chairman David Maynard. “The Association of Black Business and Professionals, it’s kind of what we do. We look for ways to improve Black restaurants and improve Black professionals.”

The Dine Black campaign is also offering $100 Visa Gift cards to the first 10 people that visit five participating restaurants during the month of August. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.