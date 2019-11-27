Dining out on Thanksgiving Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is just two days away and while some are stocking up on the ingredients to cook for friends and family, others are making reservations.

Many people choose to dine out for thanksgiving rather than deal with the hassle of cooking. Dining out could also save you money. A new survey found that Thanksgiving dinner hosts spend an average of $310 for 10 guests.

There are dozens of local restaurants that are open on thanksgiving. 22News went to Storrowton Tavern in West Springfield, where 1,000 reservations for Thanksgiving have already been made.

Storrowton Tavern owner Donald Calvanese told 22News, “It’s a little crazy here. We run a sit-down dinner here and we run a buffet at the carriage house so we do close to a little over 1000 every year.”

If you plan on dining out for Thanksgiving it’s recommended to make a reservation.