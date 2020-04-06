Dinner meals available for free to Springfield students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dinner meals are available to students in Springfield starting Monday.

The free meals offered will include breakfast, lunch and dinner at 17 locations in Springfield. Sodexo, the Springfield Public Schools food service provider, has to-go meals available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Springfield Public Schools, the meal sites will close in observance of Good Friday on Friday, April 10th. However, Thursday will include four breakfasts, four lunches and four dinners for students to have meals for Friday and the weekend.

Springfield School Meal Locations:

Bowles Boland Brookings Chestnut Middle School Commerce Dorman Glickman Indian Orchard Kensington Liberty Lincoln Milton Bradley Rebecca Johnson Sumner Talmadge Warner Washington

The student does not need to be present for the adult to pick up a meal.