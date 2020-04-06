Breaking News
Baystate Health: 471 people test positive for COVID-19, 2,131 tested
Dinner meals available for free to Springfield students

Hampden County
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dinner meals are available to students in Springfield starting Monday.

The free meals offered will include breakfast, lunch and dinner at 17 locations in Springfield. Sodexo, the Springfield Public Schools food service provider, has to-go meals available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Springfield Public Schools, the meal sites will close in observance of Good Friday on Friday, April 10th. However, Thursday will include four breakfasts, four lunches and four dinners for students to have meals for Friday and the weekend.

Springfield School Meal Locations:

  1. Bowles
  2. Boland
  3. Brookings
  4. Chestnut Middle School
  5. Commerce
  6. Dorman
  7. Glickman
  8. Indian Orchard
  9. Kensington
  10. Liberty
  11. Lincoln
  12. Milton Bradley
  13. Rebecca Johnson
  14. Sumner
  15. Talmadge
  16. Warner
  17. Washington

The student does not need to be present for the adult to pick up a meal.

