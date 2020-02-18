Dinosaur Train exhibit opens at Springfield Science Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s school vacation week here in western Massachusetts, and if you’re looking for something to do with the kids, how about traveling back in time?

The “Dinosaur Train” exhibit at the Springfield Science Museum was packed this afternoon.

It’s based on the popular PBS KIDS show by that same name.

Children can travel through the three time periods during the age of dinosaurs.

They can also interact with real and replica fossils.

Kirsten, an intern at the Springfield Science Museum told 22News, “I think it just helps with creativity as opposed to being in front of just watching the TV show because that is what this exhibit is based around so I think its just good that they’re involved with it as opposed to being stationary and watching it.”

The dinosaur train exhibit will be up though May.