SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dinosaurs are invading Springfield this weekend as the interactive experience Jurassic Quest opens to the public.

The event will showcase a number of life sized dinosaurs and provide activities for families including live shows, fossil digs and rides. Jurassic Quest has been touring for millions of people across North America since 2013.

22News spoke with Dino Trainer Isaiah Valbrun about what makes events like these so popular, “It really changes your perspective on dinosaurs because you don’t really realize how many people really genuinely do care about dinosaurs and the effect that they have on people.”

Jurassic Quest will be open from October 20th to the 22nd at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.