Diocese of Springfield announced over $272k in community grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Diocese of Springfield announced $272,500 in grants for 27 community-based agencies across the four counties of western Massachusetts.

The grants were funded by the 2020 Annual Catholic Appeal and the theme for the 2020 campaign is “Our faith, our future.”

According to a news release sent to 22News, the requests for funding exceeded the amount available for external agencies, but the appeal was able to level fund returning agencies.

“We are the Catholic Church and our greatest work is done in the most perilous time. Even in the midst of COVID-19, our faith community remains united in our mission to be the hands and feet of Christ on earth. Your financial support is needed. I ask you to please donate today,” stated Bishop Robert J. McManus, the apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Springfield.

In addition to the 27 agencies listed below, ACA funds support diocesan services and ministries: