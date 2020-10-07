Diocese of Springfield conducting online survey to improve response to sexual abuse allegations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Diocese of Springfield is publishing an online survey and is seeking help from the public to improve its response to sexual abuse allegations and victim assistance.

The survey will be on the Diocese’s website and will be available from this Thursday to Monday, October 19.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Diocese of Springfield, the information will be used by the Independent Task Force on the response to sexual abuse within the Diocese of Springfield.

The task force has been charged with providing recommendations to improve how the diocese responds, investigates, and handles allegations of sexual abuse. They will also focus on identifying the actions and resources needed to promote the healing of survivors and the faith community.

“We are hoping to reach the people in the pews as well as survivors and their family members, clergy, advocates, and the staff of the diocese to hear what they think we should be advocating,” said Judge Daniel A. Ford, retired Superior Court Judge and chair of the task force.

The community’s feedback will be used to help develop a strategic plan with specific steps for improvement in the following areas:

allocation of resources needed to promote the healing of survivors and the faith community Responding to all allegations of sexual abuse in the church community in a timely, compassionate and fair way

Ensuring the diocese has a transparent system of protocols and procedures that guarantee respect and due process for all involved

children and other vulnerable persons Holding those who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse responsible and accountable

Preventing sexual abuse of anyone in the faith communities in the future

Along with this task force, the Diocese has also taken other actions to improve it’s safe environment efforts. In June 2019, Jeffrey Trant was brought on board as the director of the diocesan

Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance.

According to the Diocese, under his leadership, the diocese has commissioned an independent and outside investigation by retired Super Court Judge Peter A. Velis, brought on a new team of investigators, and signed onto a joint memorandum of understanding with the three district attorneys’ offices whose jurisdictions cover all of western Massachusetts.