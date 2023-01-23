SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On the heels of Roe V. Wade’s 50th anniversary, the Diocese of Springfield held a “Respect Life” mass Monday morning, followed by a “March for Life.”

Each year around the anniversary of that landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, demonstrations are held across the country both in support and opposition of the ruling.

And though the Supreme Court did overturn Roe last year, many abortion opponents believe it did not go far enough. Catholics are one such group. They believe in the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death so they object to abortion.

22News spoke with one marcher at St. Michael’s Cathedral who offered his thoughts on the legality of abortion.

“It seemed like a bit of a legal travesty if you will, that we’re able to say that one person has life and one is not entitled to the dignity of being born,” said Robin Powell of Granby.

Pro-abortion rights advocates contrarily argue that abortion is a fundamental women’s right that’s under attack. In Massachusetts, abortion is legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy,